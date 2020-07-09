Tybee city council to discuss mandatory mask mandate

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island city council is having their first discussion about wearing masks in the city Thursday night in their meeting.
Mayor Shirley Sessions says while she doesn't necessarily want it to become a government order to wear a mask it would send a strong message.
Mayor Sessions says she has talked with the council members about a mask mandate after other cities, like Savannah, have put one in place. Sessions says the members of council are split on their opinions about it.
Sessions says she, personally, thinks it’s important to wear a mask and that it would be a good thing for the city to do. The city would be on track to buy masks and hand them out to people if they don’t have one or have access to one if the mandate was issued.
The mayor says Chatham County has reached out to all of the municipalities’ mayors and council for their opinions on a countywide mandate. Sessions says she hopes everyone on council is in favor of whatever decision they choose to make.
“I really like having at least the majority, and ideally a unanimous council, because I think it sends a stronger message to the public that we believe in this as a body, not as individuals, for the safety of our citizens and our visitors,” said Mayor Sessions.
If council decides on a mask mandate there will be a date announced as to when it’ll go into effect. Council will also be discussing a moratorium on short term vacation rentals and pools Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
