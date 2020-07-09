Unemployment impacts Savannah businesses

“I think there are lots of job opportunities. And there were before. One of the biggest problems we had before the coronavirus was finding good, qualified employees. Now, there are lots of them out there because of the unfortunate furloughs. So, it is a matter of you can find things. Employers will train people so it’s all a matter of having a great work ethic, some education, and wanting to come to work, and I think there are lots of great opportunities,” said Bill Hubbard, CEO, Savannah Area Chamber.