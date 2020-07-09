You may want the rain as we start to heat up with 105°+ heat indices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain and some rumbles of thunder have stayed mostly south of I-16 but some will start to creep north. We'll see temperatures fluctuate from low 90s to middle 80s as rain passes through.
I expect rain storms to diminish within an hour or so after sunset, which is 8:34 pm.
We officially have Tropical Storm Fay
Daybreak Friday starts with lows in the lower to middle 70s, mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 and a feels like temperature of 105. There's a 30% chance of storms.
Saturday 76/96 and heat indices ranging from 105-110° with a 30% chance of storms, some could be pretty gusty, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.
Sunday even though hotter, with a high of 97° looks like the drier of the two weekend days.
Boaters: Friday through Tuesday: Marine conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory. criteria through the period. Winds will predominantly be out of the southwest, with speeds averaging 15 knots or less.
