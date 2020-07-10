Approaching 100° this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Friday! Every city in the viewing area reached and is now exceeding 90° by two o’clock this afternoon and some of the heat indices are over 105° including Savannah.
For the rest of the afternoon and evening, expect clouds to continue to build but not a lot of "pop". The sea breeze is on the move however so any storm that does develop has the potential for heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. One or two storms may linger late into the evening.
Daybreak Saturday starts with temperatures ranging from 73 inland to 78 on the islands. Savannah afternoon high will reach 97° with heat indices 105°-110°. Isolated afternoon rain chances will be along I-95 and the coast. So if you are heading the beaches be ready to dash to safety somewhere.
Sunday will be even warmer approaching 100° with a lower rain chance at about 20%. The record is 105° set in 1879.
Keeping track of Tropical Storm Fay, which should make landfall this evening. Flooding is already occurring in some shore towns in New Jersey with flash flood warnings in place.
The Jersey Shore had already seen more than three inches of rain before noon. Ocean City, Maryland measured over five inches.
Our boating forecast is WNW winds 5-10 kts will shift to SSW, seas 2-3 feet. Winds/seas should remain below Small Craft Advisory levels through the weekend; however, winds could gust upwards to 15-20 kts at times especially Sunday night and Monday night. Seas will range between 3-5 ft but could approach 6 ft across offshore Georgia waters Sunday night.
Monday we’ll be tracking a week cold front that will stall out somewhere across Georgia and South Carolina, bringing with it an increased chance of afternoon showers and storms, which will halt the upper 90s in the afternoon. That pattern will continue through the beginning of the work week, then some drying approaching next weekend.
