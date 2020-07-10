Friday: The forecast is heating up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s humid this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. The forecast is dry through the morning commute. It’s going to be hot this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-90s.
It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 102° or so this afternoon.
Make sure you are staying hydrated and are applying, and reapplying, sunscreen. Isolated, to widely scattered, storms are possible between lunch-time and sunset. The coverage of rain will be pretty spotty.
Hot weather is in the weekend forecast! Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s and lower 100s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It will feel hotter than 105 in a few places.
The forecast is a bit drier this weekend, with just, isolated - mainly afternoon - showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler, wetter weather develops next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
