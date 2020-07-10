Georgia Southern University prepares for mask mandate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, you’ll need to wear a mask on public college campuses in Georgia.
That affects nearly 30,000 faculty, staff, and students of Georgia Southern University’s three campuses.
The mandate goes into effect next week at Georgia Southern and universities across the state. Georgia Southern officials say they’ll implement this from the beginning in hopes it gets established when thousands more students, faculty, and staff return in the Fall.
The walkways around the campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville will look different starting July 15 when masks become mandatory. The University System of Georgia announced the move as case numbers continue to rise.
University officials say masks aren’t the only method to combat the virus from spreading through the university.
“We want to encourage social distancing, good hygiene, washing your hands. Wearing a mask is another step in protecting yourself and protecting others,” said GSU Vice President John Lester.
We asked on social media what students, parents, and university people think. Many supported the idea to protect their student, protect themselves, or protect family members who might be vulnerable to exposure.
Lester says students can go without masks in their own apartment or when eating in a dining hall and faculty or staff can remove theirs when they’re in their own office or private work space.
“When you’re out in public, especially in a place where social distancing is not possible, we’re really asking, now requiring masks to be worn.”
Lester says they’ll distribute multiple masks to each faculty, staff, or student in case they don’t have one.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.