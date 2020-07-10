Hinesville’s mask mandate begins Saturday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah was the first Georgia city to require masks in public, and soon after, other cities passed similar mandates.
Now- Governor Brian Kemp is saying the local mandates are "unenforceable."
WTOC talked to Hinesville’s mayor about if the governor’s comments will impact the City’s mandate set to take effect Saturday.
The mayor of Hinesville said the City will still follow its mask mandate starting Saturday morning, even after Governor Kemp’s comments about Georgia cities implementing mask requirements.
“We’ll find out if we’re compliant or not over the next few days,” said Mayor Allen Brown.
The mayor, city manager and city attorney plan to look at and discuss Kemp’s comments and executive order, but until they have a definitive answer about what this means for the city, it’s “Mask up, Hinesville.”
This message is displayed on an educational postcard, soon to be handed out.
“We’re sending this to every business and it’s just a general explanation of what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Brown.
The mayor said enforcing the mandate with fines won’t happen immediately.
“I don’t think we’re looking at trying to fine people, maybe ever, but certainly not immediately,” he said.
According to Hinesville Police Department, until they receive more guidance and information on mask legalities, the department said officers will not be issuing fines, which begs the question...
“What’s the point of implementing a mask ordinance if it’s not going to be strictly enforced?,” asked WTOC’s Amanda Aguilar.
“Well, you know, almost anything you do you gotta have some education to go with it,” said Mayor Brown.
Mayor Brown said, starting Saturday, the City and police department are focused on using education and encouragement as the desired means of enforcement.
Hinesville’s emergency mask order takes effect Saturday at 8 in the morning.
