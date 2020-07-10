Hwy. 67 construction in final phase of 2 year project

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you travel Ga Highway 67 from Statesboro to I-16, you’ll see four lanes of pavement the whole way. Georgia DOT says they’ll spend the final months of this two year project on details like lane dividers, intersections and such, all 13 miles worth of them.
“We’re looking at this project being completed and opening all four lanes before October,” said Jill Nagel, Georgia DOT Spokesperson.
That could be music to the ears of the almost 20,000 drivers who travel this road daily. Nagel says the contractor, RB Baker, has stayed on schedule and on budget despite some days of rainstorms that halted work.
Crews now work on turn lanes and medians at different spots along the way. Nagel says another final step is spraying a final topcoat over the asphalt and hanging signs.
As part of that, they’ll soon open the outside lanes on both sides and work on the middle.
“Northbound traffic will go in the northbound lane and southbound will travel in the southbound, just in one lane only.”
She says four lanes will allow faster traffic to move around slower cars or people waiting to make a left turn and that will make things safer. But they need people to be safe now so they can get this work done safely.
“Be patient a little longer, we’ll have all four lanes open.”
She says every fender bender or worse near a construction site slows things just a little.
