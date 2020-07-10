New affordable housing development coming to Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Discussion about a lack of affordable housing continues all across the US.
Liberty County is no exception, but now, the local housing authority believes its heading in a new direction.
All the speakers who spoke Friday say this is a proud moment for the City of Riceboro. The mayor says the City is always asking, ‘how do we put a roof over all Liberty County residents’ heads?‘
He says this new housing development is a testament to the City’s, along with several partnerships, hard work.
Affordable, quality housing, Liberty County’s housing authority says it’s hard to find in Riceboro, up until today.
Chapman Homes, a new development off Highway 17, had its grand opening.
This project was made possible due to the Community HOME Investment Program, a grant provided by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which helps Georgia cities build and renovate affordable single family homes.
The agencies and organizations involved in this project say everyone should have access to affordable housing, and it takes partnerships like the one that made Chapman Homes possible.
Mayor Joseph Harris says the new development is an example of the diverse housing opportunities residents will have, he says this is just the start of growth in the city.
“We’re looking to grow our community through different organizations, affordable housing, as well as commercial businesses. You ought to be very proud you are a citizen of Riceboro,” said Mayor Harris.
The homes include three bedrooms, two baths. Right now there are two homes, but there is a possibility for a total of six.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.