Racing returns to Oglethorpe Speedway Park

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a long road for Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler but Friday night racing returns to the dirt track.
Of course, it’s been quite sometime since you could hear the roar of engines at the Speedway.
“I mean it’s only been a couple months but it seems like it’s been forever,” says Oglethorpe Speedway announcer Randall Jenkins.
The season typically starts in April but due to COVID-19 has been pushed back multiple times.
“So, we’ve had three dates so far but tonight, the tenth, we are going to have our season opener,” said Jenkins.
But even until recently they feared it may have been pushed back again, meaning it's been a busy couple days preparing.
“Worst part is we didn’t order any food or drinks or anything because when didn’t know when we’d get started so that just came in yesterday (Thursday).”
Stocking up, clearing the roads and getting ready for fans to return to the bleachers.
“They’ll be piling in here probably about six o’clock. We’re probably going to have a line out there at six o’clock cause we usually do. People waiting to get in here get something to eat. So, I hope we have a big line. We’ll open up early if we have to,” Jenkins says.
While Jenkins anticipates a big turnout it comes with a caution.
A change in guidelines for staff they hope steers fans in the right direction.
“We ask that you bring a mask, if not we’ve got some we’ll have a few here, um just like you would if you going to church or the grocery store or anywhere else.”
Although they are expecting a large crowd they feel there will still be plenty of room to spread out.
Jenkins says they will encourage spectators to follow CDC guidelines as well but they won’t be enforcing them.
As for Jenkins personally though.
He’s just excited to get back behind the mic and give the fans what they want.
“Fans want to see some racing, we got to get some racing in.”
Friday night all six divisions will be racing.
The gates open at 6 p.m. racing starts at 8 p.m.
Jenkins says because of the late start they’ve added some more events in and plan on extending their season into November.
