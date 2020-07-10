Savannah-Chatham Schools planning virtual start pending board approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham Schools plan to go virtual this fall.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett says the district will recommend a virtual start for the school year pending board approval on July 16.
The original start date is set for Aug. 5, but school leaders say there could be calendar changes, including the start date for the school year. Leaders say the start date will likely be delayed, but that is also pending board approval.
While the district is reviewing these changes, the board will have to approve the final plan.
Dr. Levett says the rising cases of COVID-19 are a factor in their decision.
“It is our desire to have students in front of us but it is also our desire to ensure that we have a safe environment and the numbers are not increasing,” said Superintendent Dr. Levett.
Superintendent Levett gave a video update on schools Friday via YouTube - watch below:
