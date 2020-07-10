SCAD going mostly virtual this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design has decided it is going mostly virtual this fall.
The school announced Friday that Fall 2020 courses previously scheduled for on-ground instruction will be delivered virtually for SCAD students.
The course “PRO 540″ will be the only one offered in person.
Classes will be virtual, but campus facilities will be open for students to use equipment and access labs and art studios.
Student housing will be open but will operate at a reduced capacity of about 33%. SCAD buses will still run but will have a reduced capacity. Temperature-taking stations will be installed in all buildings.
For SCAD’s full announcement on its plans for Fall 2020, click here.
