Tybee city council passes race equality resolution

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Council passed a resolution overnight promoting justice and equality in the city. This in response to national calls for racial justice.
Councilmember Nancy DeVetter posted about the passing of the resolution Thursday night on Facebook.
There are a few specific things this resolution does:
- The city will show Tybee’s racial history on displays along Lazaretto Creek.
- A section will be added to the city’s website providing information on Tybee’s racial, ethnic, and religious past.
- A third party will conduct an annual review of the city’s arrest, sentencing, and use of force data.
- And diversity, implicit bias, and equity training will be required for all employees.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.