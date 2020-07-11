800 block of Jones Avenue open after fire

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Interim Tybee Fire Chief Matt Harrell says a fire that closed the 800 block of Jones Street has been extinguished and the road is now open.
The fire started from a gas grill on the second story porch of a home and ran along the wall into the attic. Tybee Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the flames with only minimal damage.
No injuries were reported.
The 800 block of Jones Avenue on Tybee Island has been shut down as emergency crews battle a fire in the area.
