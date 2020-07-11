800 block of Jones Avenue open after fire

By WTOC Staff | July 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 3:43 PM

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Interim Tybee Fire Chief Matt Harrell says a fire that closed the 800 block of Jones Street has been extinguished and the road is now open.

The fire started from a gas grill on the second story porch of a home and ran along the wall into the attic. Tybee Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the flames with only minimal damage.

No injuries were reported.

