Ga. DPH reports 3,000+ new cases of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 3,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, July 11.
This brings the state total to 114,401 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began. 2,996 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state.
The below graphic of positive cases in each Ga. county is powered by data from Johns Hopkins University:
The following chart showcases a rolling 7-day average of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Health District and for counties with 50 or more cases. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
The following graph shows the percentage of positive tests collected by the Coastal Health District beginning May 31.
According to the Coastal Health District, “Evaluating the percentage of positive test results can give you a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. Regardless of how many people you test, if a higher percentage are testing positive, that could be an indicator that the outbreak is worsening, and vice versa.”
The following charts depicts daily hospitalized COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Chatham, Glynn, and Camden counties. The data is provided by the Coastal Health District.
Testing is more available across Georgia. Many testing sites now don’t require an appointment. If you want to find a testing site near you, please click here for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s list of testing sites.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Some people who have the virus don’t show any symptoms, but they can still spread it to others. The CDC estimates that up to 35 percent of all cases are asymptomatic.
