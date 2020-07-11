Heat index values will surpass 100° Sunday afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday starts off in the mid 70s but we'll quickly warm to the lower 90s by noon.
Afternoon highs once again reach the mid to upper 90s. “feels like” temperatures will top out in the lower triple digits, with some areas feeling closer to 105 degrees. There’s only a slight chance for showers on Sunday, but an isolated downpour or two will be possible. If you get rain, consider yourself lucky! Remember to take breaks this weekend. These are some of the highest temperatures we have experienced so far this summer.
Tybee Tides: 7.0' 1:52AM I 1.5' 8:15AM I 7.0' 2:18PM
We have a chance to see the comet NEOWISE Sunday evening! Look to the northwest under the Big Dipper just after sunset. We still have more time to catch a glimpse, the comet will be its brightest on July 22nd.
Monday morning starts off dry, but we will see a better chance of rain in the afternoon! Highs top out in the mid 90s, but scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible from the afternoon through the evening. Isolated downpours are possible along with lightning and isolated brief gusty wind. Thankfully, the overall severe threat is low. Monday will be one of our higher coverage days for rain out of the next handful.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday, but rain should wind down by the evening. Afternoon highs remain in the mid 90s through mid week, as high pressure moves closer and we shift back to our typical summertime pattern of isolated showers and thunderstorms. This coming weekend could be a little cooler, with highs in the lower 90s.
Tropics:
After an active start to the season, the tropics are quiet for now. Tropical cyclone development is not expected over the next five days. Stay tuned for updates!
