Hinesville Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Friday shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Hinesville Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a Friday night shooting on Kelly Drive.
Captain Tracy Howard says a domestic dispute between a man identified as Tyler Sledge and woman ended after a second man allegedly fired several shots at Sledge. Arriving officers found Sledge unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the alleged shooter as Chris Richie. Richie was last seen in Long County. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.