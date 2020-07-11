Hot weekend: “Feels like” temperatures reach the lower triple digits

Sunday starts off in the mid 70s but we'll quickly warm to the lower 90s by noon. Afternoon highs once again reach the mid to upper 90s. "feels like" temperatures will top out in the lower triple digits, with some areas feeling closer to 105 degrees. There's only a slight chance for showers on Sunday, but an isolated downpour or two will be possible. If you get rain, consider yourself lucky! Remember to take breaks this weekend. These are some of the highest temperatures we have experienced so far this summer.