Richmond Hill Historical Society holds socially distanced car show

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill Historical Society found a new way to host their usual Cars and Coffee Event.
Traffic came to a stop this morning on Highway 144 as more than 15 classic cars left J.F. Gregory Park.
Instead of the usual car show, the historical society decided to find a way to practice social distancing by organizing a Classic Car Caravan that paraded through the City of Richmond Hill.
Organizers say the money raised during the parade will help support the city’s history museum.
“During the global pandemic of COVID-19, our museum has been shutdown,” said Catie Remion, president of the Richmond Hill Historical Society. “And we have suffered by not being able to generate revenue through our admission fee. So today’s caravan is going to help us make up for that.”
The parade drove near a couple of assisted living homes so the residents could see the cars.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter served as the grand marshal.
