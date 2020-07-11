Tybee Island passes race equity resolution

“What we were asking is that history be documented,” said Julia Pearce, a coordinator with TybeeMLK Human Rights Organization. “We have historical markers of that history, that we talk about that history, that the children should know about that history. That when we talk about Tybee, that should be a part of Tybee history. And so, those don’t seem like revolutionary things, however, they are because in 133 years, the story has never been told.”