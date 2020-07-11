Tybee Island passes race equity resolution

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -In response to calls for racial justice across the country, Tybee Island City Council passed a race resolution promoting justice and racial equality in the city.
The city will be moving forward with an alternative resolution that addresses the city’s history and more following a Thursday night council meeting.
According to the resolution, the city will place historic displays at Lazaretto Creek and other places and add a section to the city’s website on the island’s racial, ethnic, and religious past.
The city will declare Juneteenth a city holiday and city employees will also have to go through diversity, implicit bias, and equity training.
In addition to that, a third party will conduct an annual review of the city’s arrest, sentencing, and use of force data.
The TybeeMLK Human Rights Organization worked alongside Councilwoman Nancy DeVetter in putting this resolution together.
“What we were asking is that history be documented,” said Julia Pearce, a coordinator with TybeeMLK Human Rights Organization. “We have historical markers of that history, that we talk about that history, that the children should know about that history. That when we talk about Tybee, that should be a part of Tybee history. And so, those don’t seem like revolutionary things, however, they are because in 133 years, the story has never been told.”
City council will be working with TybeeMLK and other organizations in implementing this resolution
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.