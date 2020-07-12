Above-average heat sticks around to start the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's another hot afternoon across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Temperatures have soared into the 90s, with feels like temperatures close to 100 degrees again this afternoon. There’s only a slight chance for an isolated downpour or two this evening, otherwise most of us will remain dry and warm. Viewing conditions look good if you plan on trying to catch a glimpse of comet NEOWISE this evening! It will be visible just after sunset, look to the northwest under the Big Dipper!
Tybee Tides: 2.4' 8:38PM I 6.7' 2:38AM I 1.5' 9:02AM
Monday morning starts out dry with inland temperatures in the mid 70s and coastal temperatures closer to 80 degrees at sunrise. The first half of the day will be dry with temperatures peaking in the mid 90s once again. Scattered showers and a stronger storm or two will be possible in the afternoon into the evening. Not everyone will see rain, but we will see more rain coverage than we did over the weekend.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with highs in the mid 90s, "feels like" temperatures of 100 - 105 and a stronger storm or two possible in the afternoon into the evening. These storms could produce brief gusty wind, heavy rain and vivid lightning.
Our trend of isolated afternoon downpours continues to close out the week. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will dissipate after sunset, once they lose energy from the sun. There is some good news for those of us who aren't a fan of the heat. High temperatures will slowly trend downward during the second half of the week, with highs in the lower 90s Friday into the weekend.
Tropics:
The tropics remain inactive, and should remain quiet over the next handful of days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
