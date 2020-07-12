SCAD’s move to online schooling holds uncertain future for local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah College of Art and Design says most classes will be done online for the upcoming fall semester.
Neighborhood Comics has been open just over a year now. They say their relationship with the school and its students was a big part of their success this year. When they heard college classes would mostly be online for the fall, they were disappointed but also understand the decision.
Owner of Neighborhood Comics Lee Heidel says they’re located near SCAD to be accessible and available to students.
“Being able to experience foot traffic, students on their way to and from classes, just that different attitude that you have pre-pandemic when you can just feel more comfortable being out and about and going in and visiting stores and visiting your neighborhood, we’re going to miss that this fall greatly,” said Heidel.
Heidel also says they will not be hosting any large events, art shows, lecture series, and concerts.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.