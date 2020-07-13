Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirms fifth case of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher released a statement Monday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the fifth confirmed case of a staff member testing positive. The staff member has not been at work since Tuesday, July 7th.
Two staffers have recovered and are continuing to work. Three staffers are positive and are isolated at home.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office requires two negative tests 24 hours apart before the staff member or inmate is confirmed to be recovered.
