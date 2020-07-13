Consider This: Virtual start to the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Late last week, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said what many had suspected for weeks, it’s not likely the district will be able to start school as scheduled next month and even less likely that when it does resume, it will be in-person.
The Savannah-Chatham district, like many others in our area, are worried about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and how it will impact its 37,000 students and 5,000 teachers and employees. That means this school will start the way last year’s ended, with virtual learning. But this time, Dr. Levett says the district is more prepared.
What the school year will look like remains to be seen, a full plan will be presented to the school board later this week for approval. In the meantime, many parents are left waiting and wondering on how they will juggle their children’s distant learning and their own work obligations.
Consider this: as hard of a decision as this was for Dr. Levett and will be for Dr. Joe Buck and the school board, it is the right decision.
Even if you could figure out how to socially distance the students while protecting the teachers and staff, your biggest problem is transportation. Getting the students to and from school with a fifth of the capacity to do so is an impossible nut to crack.
So, that leaves us where we are today, no further along in the fight against the coronavirus than we were five months ago. And we continue to unnecessarily debate the virtues of wearing a mask.
Now, we wait and hope that both students and parents alike will learn a better lesson in patience.
