Doctors encourage wellness checks as students return to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -No matter how students return to school this fall, doctors are reminding families to schedule a wellness check for their kids.
As positive cases of COVID-19 increase across the state so too is the number of children getting the virus. While Georgia’s numbers are increase Doctors with the Pediatric Associates of Savannah say they’ve seen more cases lately too.
“We are unfortunately breaking records every single day and that is being we are now seeing it a lot more in our office over the last two or three weeks,” said Dr. Brandy Gheesling with Pediatric Associates of Savannah.
Despite this, doctors say they are taking extreme precautions at their offices to make sure families feel safe to get their children in for their back to school well checks.
“We are taking every single measure possible here at the office,” Dr. Gheesling said. “You know our staff and us we are wearing full PPE the entire time we’re in the office. We are screening our patients you know by phone, when they get here, we’re screening them. You know, unfortunately, if they have a fever, they are not allowed in our office we are definitely dedicating separate times for well visits versus sick visits.”
They say they are doing a lot of telehealth visits still but want to see children in the office for wellness checks. Doctors say these appointments are critical not only for vaccinations but also social/ emotional check ups and more. Though some schools are deciding they may not return to the classroom this fall doctors say you should not skip this appointment.
“We still highly, highly, highly recommend you know getting your children in for their well child checks. There is so much that can still be picked up even if the kids aren’t going back to the physical classroom this fall you know right away we definitely still need to do their well child checks,” she says.
Pediatric Associates of Savannah say they have seen some delay these appointments because of COVID-19, but say overall health will be especially important right now. They encourage you not to wait but call your primary care provider now.
