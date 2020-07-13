Financial analyst says Georgia’s economy “fluctuating”

“Since that time, as a country, we’ve seen it come back to about 50 percent and Georgia is much higher than that, they peak at about 67 percent, in part because you had a much shorter lockdown period. But 4th of July was nowhere close to that. As a country, we ticked down to about 48 percent year over year, and Georgia in particular was 52 percent year over year. So, even Georgia, which had the shortest lockdown period was still down very significantly year over year,” Kelly said. “We did from April 18th, which I mentioned was the lowest point of year to year traffic until last week, we were seeing a pretty steady increase in foot traffic. And so we projected it out and said we were going to have a return to normal date of around September 12th. That number is getting pushed out a little more because of the increase day over day, week over week has kind of stalled in the last week. So, we still do see a pattern and a projection, but right now that’s being modified, it might be slower than we thought.”