Increase in COVID-19 cases causes local hospitals to prepare overflow plans

“We have a lot of non-COVID patients in our hospital and by a lot I mean you know our normal numbers and so our turning point is for how we go really are probably not going to be driven specifically by COVID numbers, just total number of patients in the hospital and so we make those calls based on our total capacity of patients so that when we hit you know around 120% of our beds being occupied we would advance,” explained Dr. Steven Thacker, Chief Medical Officer with Memorial Health.