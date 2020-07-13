Increase in COVID-19 cases causes local hospitals to prepare overflow plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in our area means more full beds in local hospitals.
Both Memorial Health and St Joseph’s/Candler Health System have been dealing with higher volumes of COVID patients in addition to their more traditional patients.
St Joseph’s Hospital has 38 COVID positive patients with nine in critical care, while Candler Hospital has 31 COVID positive patients with six in critical care. They say as of Monday afternoon, they have 11 critical care beds open but could add up to 34 more if needed. They have a leveled surge plan which could care for 145 COVID patients. Their CEO explained they would add beds to meeting rooms and more at the hospital.
“We have ordered all the equipment to get ready for the level four early cause we are convinced, we hope we’re wrong, maybe we are, but if we’re not we’re not going to take a chance,” said CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler Paul Hinchey.
Memorial Hospital has a total of 49 COVID positive patients as of Monday with 8 in the ICU. Dr. Thacker says their average length of stay in the ICU for coronavirus patients is down from in April, but they are at 80% capacity in the ICU. Leaders explained last week their detailed surge plan that is scripted on where and how they would increase their capacity using the hospital space.
“We have a lot of non-COVID patients in our hospital and by a lot I mean you know our normal numbers and so our turning point is for how we go really are probably not going to be driven specifically by COVID numbers, just total number of patients in the hospital and so we make those calls based on our total capacity of patients so that when we hit you know around 120% of our beds being occupied we would advance,” explained Dr. Steven Thacker, Chief Medical Officer with Memorial Health.
Health professionals say you can help them from becoming overwhelmed by doing simple life-saving things like washing your hands, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing. Simple, but effective.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.