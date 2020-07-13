Investigation underway after body found in woods on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a body was found in some woods off Ogeechee Road.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, the body was discovered Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. by a landscaping crew in a wooded area behind two businesses in the 5900 block of Ogeechee Road.
Detectives say the body appears to have been there for some time. CCPD’s preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased is a white male, and it has not been determined whether foul play is involved.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920.
