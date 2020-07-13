Monday: Hot, mostly dry weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The temperature warms into the lower 90s by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
It’ll feel hotter than 105° in some communities.
Only spotty showers, storms are possible between 1 and 8 p.m. We have a hot and mostly dry work-week in the first alert forecast. Temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100° each afternoon. it’ll feel even hotter with humidity factored in.
The chance of showers and storms remains pretty spotty each afternoon as a ridge of high pressure, hotter and drier weather, remains in control of our local forecast.
It may cool a bit heading into next week - along with a greater chance of rain.
Have a great day,
Cutter
