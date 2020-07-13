More filings to resume in Georgia courts, but trials on hold

This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows a gavel sitting on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (Source: AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)