School registration opens Monday in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Registration is open for Beaufort County School District families to request virtual or in-person school experiences.
Parents of returning students will receive e-mails Monday that will direct them to the district's online registration system. The school district encourages you to sign up as soon as possible.
They say it will help meet social distancing requirements and safety protocols for face-to-face instruction.
The school district’s reopening plan will be released Friday, July 17.
