Schools at Fort Stewart to delay opening by two weeks

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools on post at Fort Stewart will delay opening by two weeks.
The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) director approved the change for several military installations in the Southeast.
School was scheduled to start on Aug. 3 at Fort Stewart but will now start on Aug. 17.
DoDEA cited two reasons for shifting the school openings:
- The shifts in the SY 2020/21 school calendars enable the schools to better meet the demands of returning to brick and mortar school operations in a persistent COVID-19 pandemic;
- The shifts better align the DoDEA school openings with similar adjusted opening decisions by the adjoining local school districts.
DoDEA is planning to offer a virtual option for students beginning in the first semester of the school year (SY) 2020-21 for students and families with health vulnerabilities and risk for COVID-19 as defined by the CDC or those who may be concerned about returning to school, according to a news release from DoDEA.
