Teachers’ groups express concern about reopening schools in letter to SC governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, education officials from across the state came together to express their concerns to Gov. Henry McMaster regarding the reopening of schools due to COVID-19.
The letter was written by leaders of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, SC for Ed, and the South Carolina Education Association. It mentioned the organizations’ appreciation for the guidelines created by AccelerateED, but it also noted a few issues that they said needed to be addressed.
“It is our belief that the report does not address two essential areas: all recommendation must be fully and equitably funded, and the State of South Carolina’s Department of Education must establish clear expectations and standards that apply to all districts,” the letter said.
Leaders of each organization requested uniformed policies to be drawn up by the state and communicated to each district “to alleviate confusion among teachers whose classroom energies will be taxed like never before.”
You can read the full letter below.
