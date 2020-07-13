Three generations of one Port Wentworth family contract COVID-19

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth woman is now hoping to use her story to help educate the public after her entire family contracted COVID-19.
From her mother all the way down to her 6-week-old newborn son.
It’s taken a toll on their family, but they believe spreading their story my help stop the spread of this dangerous virus.
For Tomorrow Baker ,the COVID-19 pandemic truly hit home last week.
“We actually found out last Monday that my mother tested positive for it.”
Then just a few days later.
“Me and my children tested positive for it because we were exposed to it.”
Hitting her breaking point when he mother was eventually admitted to the hospital for treatment.
“I broke down crying so bad,” Baker said.
While her mother continued to fight at the hospital, Baker had now found herself at home with three children under the ages four, two and six weeks all fighting off their own symptoms of the virus.
But when she was at her lowest, it was actually her mother who gave her the motivation to keep going.
“She reminded me she’s going to fight. She told me to stop crying and she’s not giving up and if she’s not giving up I better not give up,” Baker said.
Baker finding inner strength to keep pushing and a saving grace from her father, who also had tested positive but wasn’t showing symptoms allowing him to help with her kids.
“Like he was the one that was just strong. Like tested positive but no symptoms didn’t get sick. But he held everything together.”
Through the darkness she was able to find a purpose for her pain.
“Instead of saying like, ‘why me? Why our whole entire house?’ I looked at the bigger picture like maybe I’m being used to tell people like, ‘look this is real. This could happen to you, this could happen to your whole family.’”
Even to a family like Baker’s, which had been playing it safe, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.
A frustrating and tough situation she hopes other's will use as an example and reminder of what it will take to beat this virus.
“We’re going to have to like teamwork, work together be considerate of each other I feel in order to be able to contain this.”
Baker encourages everyone to get tested no matter what symptoms you may or may not have.
In her family alone her mother had shortness of breathe, her oldest son a 6-week-old son had a fever, her 2-year-old daughter dealt with severe coughing, she lost her ability to taste and also had a fever and of course her father didn’t show any symptoms at all.
Baker believes her family was exposed to the virus through another family member she says had not been following proper CDC guidelines but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.
