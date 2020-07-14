Assessing travel risks during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is a busy travel season, but this year that has changed because of COVID-19. Health leaders say if you plan a trip, you need to seriously evaluate your plans.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, some are changing their vacation plans. Especially those headed to Florida.
“Now is not really a good time to do it, so that is why we’re waiting until a little later. Assess if it, hopefully it gets better, if it doesn’t, we’ll assess from there and just, either figure something else out or just continue waiting,” Rincon resident Wesley Morgan said.
Though it’s a quick drive, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said delaying your trip to Florida is a good idea given the number of COVID-19 cases.
“I would be very hesitant to go to most places in Florida right now. They set a single day record just a day or two ago. If Florida were a country that would have been the fourth highest single day record for number of new cases reported in the world and it’s just a state,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said while you should avoid hot spots, it can be safe to travel with your family, but you need to “know before you go.” He encourages you to learn your destinations response to COVID-19 and pack for the pandemic.
“You really need to know what you’re getting into before you go. Do your research before you go and make sure about the place where you planning to stay and as you travel be it in your car, if it’s a train or if it’s an airplane especially there are certain things you should do. Always wear your face masks when you’re out in public, try to social distance and wash your hands often and/or use hand sanitizer often,” Dr. Davis said.
For those who are already traveling, they say it’s Savannah’s safety guidelines that brought them to the Hostess City.
“Part of why we came here is because of Savannah Safe, it says you know to mask up, that it was a requirement and that was the reason we kind of chose Savannah. It’s all about just taking the proper precautions and making sure your family are all on the same page,” said Kimberly Buchanan, visiting from Savannah.
Health officials say if we all do our part to the spread it will be beneficial to not just those traveling, but our communities.
