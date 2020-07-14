Chatham Co. Board of Elections discuss pay increase for June 9 poll workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It looks like Chatham County’s poll workers will have to wait a little longer to see if they will receive extra pay from working the June 9th primaries.
The Board of Elections discussed a motion Monday to give the poll workers more money for having to work late due to technical difficulties. But some of the board members were not in favor of it.
The Chatham County Board of Elections agrees that the poll workers who stayed late need to receive additional compensation. But the technicalities are a little different.
During last month’s primary, more than 30 Chatham County polling locations had to remain open past the usual 7 p.m. cutoff time due to issues at a number of these locations that caused them to start the voting process late.
During Monday’s board meeting, Chatham County Elections Board Member Debbie Rauers made a motion to pay the poll workers who stayed late an additional $100, and separately pay the workers who assisted with check-in an additional $75. But some of the other board members believe that due to the threat of the pandemic, all poll workers, regardless of having to stay late or not, should receive additional pay.
“I think every poll worker deserves additional pay for working on that day. I don’t think we should isolate the groups that stayed late because, as a poll worker, I could say that I experienced a number of issues. I mean, for the mere fact that these people got out of their beds, risked their lives in order to operate during COVID-19 to me speaks volumes as to who they are,” said Malinda Hodge, Chatham Co. Board Of Elections Member.
Two board members voted in favor of Rauers’ motion, while the other three did not. We will have to wait and see if the topic is addressed during the next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 10, a day before the runoffs.
