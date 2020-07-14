Chatham Co. Board of Elections discuss pay increase for June 9 poll workers

“I think every poll worker deserves additional pay for working on that day. I don’t think we should isolate the groups that stayed late because, as a poll worker, I could say that I experienced a number of issues. I mean, for the mere fact that these people got out of their beds, risked their lives in order to operate during COVID-19 to me speaks volumes as to who they are,” said Malinda Hodge, Chatham Co. Board Of Elections Member.