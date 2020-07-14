Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough will linger over the area into Wednesday. At the surface a stationary front will also remain near the area. This will bring some clouds and a slight chance for afternoon storms. An upper level ridge builds in Thursday into the weekend. This will help keep our rain chances low and our temps hot. No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms ending by midnight, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for early storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for early storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
