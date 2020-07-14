Evans County conducts state-mandated testing on new voting machines

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Many counties have already started testing their voting machines to avoid any problems at the polls.
Evans County probate court judge Darin McCoy says they haven’t run into any problems with the voting machines for any election so far, but getting the equipment checked properly and conducting test ballots is not only essential but is also state-mandated
This is only the second election they've had with the new equipment and each time he says it only gets easier.
While election officials test the machines, the public is allowed to come and observe. They’re not allowed to participate in the testing or any of the preparations.
McCoy says next month's runoff election is to see who will fill the remainder of the late senator Jack Hill's seat and also fill it for the next two years.
He says though the testing is a required process, they want to make sure voters have no issues when it’s time to cast their ballot.
“You want to make sure that the integrity of the process is not jeopardized, that’s number one,” said McCoy. “You want the voters to be confident that their vote is being cast accurately and to be processed accurately and this, which is open to the public, is a way that we make sure that everything is working the way it’s supposed to.”
Early voting starts on Monday, July 20th, and runs for three weeks. The runoff will be held on August 11th. They encourage voting by mail but will hold in-person voting on election day.
Any absentee ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse annex building. The box is monitored 24/7 by surveillance. All votes are thoroughly counted.
