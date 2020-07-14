Federation of Teachers hoping for a safe start to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah-Chatham County School Board members will finalize the districts reopening plan.
They formed a task force who recommended they begin the year virtually.
We spoke with one member of that task force who says from the start safety was their priority.
It’s no secret the plan to reopen schools is a complicated and detailed one. Through the summer a group of more than a hundred people have been meeting to figure out what’s best for Savannah-Chatham’s approximately 38,000 students and 5,600 staff.
“Everyone gave all types of ideas and scenarios as to what if and if we did this or that, but safety was definitely the first thing that was at the top of the list and I was very pleased with that,” said Theresa Watson, President Savannah Federation of Teachers.
Theresa Watson is the president of the Savannah Federation of Teachers. She says the task force diligently worked to discuss how they could work together to create the best plan.
They know whatever the board decides communication is critical. Watson says she heard from teachers who were concerned with the COVID-19 cases in our area and feels virtual learning is the safest plan.
If approved by the board she hopes they will use this time to train teachers for the virtual environment.
"More training will give them the ability to be able to maneuver through and find out best practices as to how to implement lessons. Definitely training, training, training and more training. I'm always a believing that the more training that you have the better you can become."
The Savannah-Chatham board meeting on reopening will happen virtually Thursday. We will be sure to let you know exactly what they decide.
