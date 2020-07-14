Group working to ‘Squash the Spread’ of COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro that’s urging people to wear masks in public also wants to help supply them to you.
This group of concerned citizens hope they can live up to their name and Squash the Spread in Bulloch County.
Organizers say it started from a discussion about COVID-19 on Facebook. Besides spreading their message online about wearing masks, some members spent part of the weekend helping the city and county distribute free masks.
“We are their boots on the ground. We want people to see this coming from citizens who are not elected officials,” said Michele Marten, Squash the Spread.
They figure some people will listen to their friends or neighbors before they listen to people in authority.
Some members will be at Luetta Moore Park on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning to hand out boxes of masks to businesses, churches, and other groups.
They’re asking if those folks can go to their Facebook page and message them with how many masks they might need to help make distribution a little smoother.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.