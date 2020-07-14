Jasper Co. School District outlines flexible back-to-school plan

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Schools across the country are discussing whether students will be returning to the classroom or continuing to learn online for the fall.
Tuesday night, the Jasper County Board of Education voted to accept the superintendent’s recommendation to start the upcoming school year online.
The Jasper County School District had a tentative plan to give families options on whether to return to school, learn online or do both.
However, due to the number of illnesses and deaths in children caused by COVID-19 in South Carolina, that has changed.
“This has really caused us to review our plan of action, because for me, it’s one child too many that we’ve lost,” said Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson.
At the district’s school board meeting, Dr. Anderson recommended that board members vote to start the school year online and transition into a hybrid model when it’s safe to do so.
“Safety is the first thing that we talk about daily. We teach them how to exit the building for fire drill. We teach them how to protect themselves for a tornado drill. We have taught them how to react if we had an active shooter drill. But I’m not so sure how we teach from a predator that we can’t see and that we can’t control.”
The first official day of school will by August 17.
But Pre-kindergarten to 8th grade students will begin school August 10th to complete a week of diagnostic testing.
Technology for classes and meals will be distributed to students as well.
Students will work Monday through Thursday and teachers will have conferences with parents on Fridays.
The Boys and Girls Club and the AGAPE Family Life Center have also partnered with the district to provide childcare for families.
Dr. Anderson says this virtual learning experience will not be same compared to what families dealt with months ago.
“You will have a well planned model that we will use, rigor will be present and everything that we do and grading will be paramount. We will certainly continue the accountability in the high level of excellence that we expect in all of our classrooms and instruction delivery by all of our teachers.”
The district will also provide virtual tours of schools along with virtual student and parent technology orientation sessions.
Superintendent Anderson says when it is safe to come back into schools, the virtual option will remain available.
