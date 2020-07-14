McMaster, state leaders holding press conference on Wed. to discuss re-opening of South Carolina schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders will be holding a press conference to discuss the re-opening of South Carolina schools.
The presser is expected to start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the statehouse.
McMaster will be joined by Senate President Harvey Peeler, House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others.
Yesterday, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said that the decision to reopen South Carolina schools will be not be swayed by pressure from the federal government.
“Education is a state and local issue. To say that everybody has to return back immediately in the same old way in school, those kind of decisions should not be made by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.,” Spearman said. “Those decisions and what we’re doing in South Carolina are best made here in South Carolina.”
Spearman then said the decision to reopen or not will be based on information from the state’s department of health and the CDC.
She does believe in-person classes will resume next month.
The state’s Department of Education has also ordered almost 500,000 masks for teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Each worker will get five to use and then wash.
