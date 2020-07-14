New taskforce to be announced dedicated to helping Savannah’s LGBTQ+ community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah will announce a new taskforce on Wednesday to help the LGBTQ+ community in Savannah.
According to a news release from the city, Mayor Van Johnson will introduce PROUD Savannah on Wednesday. The taskforce will be “dedicated to ensuring Savannah’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities can work and live in a welcoming and safe environment”, according to the city.
“We want all Savannahians to feel at home here no matter who they love, how they identify or how they express themselves,” Mayor Johnson said in a statement. “I’m excited to engage in meaningful discussion with Savannah’s LGBTQ+ community to make sure our City is inclusive for everyone.”
PROUD stands for Principles, Resources, Outreach, Unity and Dedication. The group includes members of Savannah’s LGBTQ+ community, local activists, city staff and elected officials, according to the city.
The announcement will be made Wednesday at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.