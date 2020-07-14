Parents weighing options after Evans County School System decision

She says if she chooses the traditional face-to-face option, she will constantly worry about the health and safety of her kids. "My 4-year-old and 6th grader, I'm worried about them going back to school because they're so young and I know that with the kindergartners it's going to be harder for them to keep a mask on all day long." For her daughter Kamyra Cook, who's going to be an incoming high school junior, she's torn between the two options.