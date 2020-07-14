Parents weighing options after Evans County School System decision

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After the Evans County School System made the decision to give students and families the option of virtual learning, one parent says she appreciates having that option because the thought of one of her kids coming in close contact with the virus is something she fears every day.
“My biggest concern is that I may be one of those parents that would get the phone call that one of my kids has gotten sick,” Katina Melvin said.
The school system released its 2020-2021 school start up plan. Melvin says it's going to be a challenge getting back into school mode with three kids, especially if she chooses the virtual learning option.
“It’s going to be hard for me, working full-time and having three kids that would possibly want to do virtual learning, because I won’t be there 24/7 to try and help them with their school work,” Melvin said.
She says if she chooses the traditional face-to-face option, she will constantly worry about the health and safety of her kids. "My 4-year-old and 6th grader, I'm worried about them going back to school because they're so young and I know that with the kindergartners it's going to be harder for them to keep a mask on all day long." For her daughter Kamyra Cook, who's going to be an incoming high school junior, she's torn between the two options.
“I don’t think going back to school physically would be that safe but for me I kind of want to because I know how hard it is for me to learn some stuff in school already, so I know outside of school it would be a challenge for me especially going to 11th grade,” Cook said.
If parents choose the virtual learning option, classes will begin Aug. 17. In-person classes will start Aug. 10.
Registration for virtual learning has started and will end July 23.
