Records show teen charged with obstruction in Hutcheson case was arrested for DUI, hit-and-run a month earlier

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was arrested for obstruction in the investigation of the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Statesboro.
On June 14, the Statesboro Police Department charged 18-year-old Luke Conley with misdemeanor obstruction after investigators noted that his story changed during questioning about Haley Hutcheson’s death. He was a passenger in the truck on the night Hutcheson was struck by a bullet in the back of the head.
Marcus Wilson, 21, is charged with murder in the case, but has said through his attorney that he acted in self-defense when he fired a gun at the truck. Wilson's attorney said Wilson fired a gun after someone in the truck shouted racial slurs and tried to run Wilson off the road.
A WTOC investigation has found that a month earlier, Conley was arrested on charges of DUI and hit-and-run.
Here's what a Georgia State Trooper noted in his report: It was a Thursday night in Statesboro. On May 7th around 11 p.m., a trooper with Georgia State Patrol pulled over driver Luke Conley, who had three teenage friends in the truck.
According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, the trooper stopped the truck after he saw "the driver crash into the island median - head on, drive over the median, and hit an orange construction barrel."
He noted that as Conley opened the driver side door, an open can of beer fell out and onto the ground. According to the report, Conley told the trooper "it was not his beer."
The trooper noted "Mr. Conley smelled of the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."
The report detailed that moments earlier, the same truck was involved in a “hit-and-run” at a McDonald’s off Fair Road.
A witness told police that while waiting in the drive-thru line, "Mr. Conley backed his truck into him."
“He stated that he pulled around the vehicle and stopped on the passenger side. He stated the driver and front passenger kept yelling at him to roll the window down. He stated that when he refused to roll down his window, the driver fled” down Veterans Memorial Parkway. The witness said he called Statesboro Police and followed the truck until it crashed into the median.
Arrest records show Conley spent the night in jail and was released two days later on May 9.
Also worth noting, after comparing the police reports, WTOC has discovered similar details between the June 14 shooting and the May 8 DUI arrest. The black truck Conley was driving is the same truck Haley died in a month later. And the driver of the truck on the night Haley was killed was a passenger in the truck on the night of Conley’s DUI arrest.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.