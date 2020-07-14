Richmond Hill man pleads guilty to trying to persuade minor to have sex

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Richmond Hill pleaded guilty to trying to persuade a minor to have sex with him.
Michael Wilson made the plea in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wilson admitted he tried to coerce a minor victim to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019.
He now faces a possible life sentence.
His wife pleaded guilty last month in this case. Lori Wilson, also known as Loretta Lightningbolt, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to tampering with a victim or witness.
