Richmond Hill man pleads guilty to trying to persuade minor to have sex
By WTOC Staff | July 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 5:02 PM

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Richmond Hill pleaded guilty to trying to persuade a minor to have sex with him.

Michael Wilson made the plea in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wilson admitted he tried to coerce a minor victim to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. 

He now faces a possible life sentence.

His wife pleaded guilty last month in this case. Lori Wilson, also known as Loretta Lightningbolt, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to tampering with a victim or witness.

