Savannah encouraging event, film production permit applications even with many on hold

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, events, festivals and other large gatherings are largely on hold because of coronavirus.
In Savannah, event planners are looking at an uncertain end of summer and fall season that typically see several marquee events like Picnic in the Park and Rock N’ Roll Marathon.
It’s not just permitting for major community events. Permits run the gamut from those, to film production, even to weddings that take up public space.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on events and the permitting dollars they generate that goes directly into Savannah’s general fund.
Susan Broker, Director of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism said, “It’s an incredible drop off obviously. I think the biggest hit, two areas. One is our legacy events, and those are everything from Picnic in the Park to Food and Wine. And not to say those won’t happen, but when they happen and how that happens is a different thing. The other thing is film permitting.”
Broker said while events and filming are on hold, so too are the tens of thousands of dollars that the City could be raking in.
“I can tell you we’re at least, we’re at least 45-percent down,” said Broker.
Broker said the number of film production permits are down around 70 to 75-percent lower than last year.
Still, the Director of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism is optimistic.
“Really looking at how can we, is this new world permit events that are safe, where people utilize different things like wearing our masks and using hand sanitizer.”
Broker added they are still taking applications for fall events, and encourages event organizers to do so to give their office an idea of what could be possible if restrictions lift.
“The event organizers want a safe event. And they want to take those extra precautionary steps to make sure it’s safe. So we’re gonna work hand in hand with our legacy events to make sure that if we do permit those, that those extra measures are going to be taken.”
Broker says if legacy events have already received a permit, but have postponed, they’ll still work with them toward that new date.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.