Savannah mayor discusses rise in COVID-19 cases during weekly update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson provided an update on the spread of COVID-19 throughout the city on Tuesday.
“Positive cases in Chatham County continue to increase. In the first 13 days of July, we have had more COVID cases than March, April, May, and June combined,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor says that to date, Savannah Police Department officers have given out more than 1,000 masks to help combat the spread of COVID-19. He says they have done all they can to avoid issuing citations to those not wearing masks, citing a preference for compliance over punishment.
The mayor said they will soon begin to hold public businesses responsible. He says they will be warned, then issued a fine, and then they will be declared a public nuisance.
