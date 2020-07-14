Swearing in of new police chief in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon has a new police chief.
Jonathan Murrell was sworn in as the new chief during Rincon's City Council meeting on Monday night.
Chief Murrell said he's glad to be able to serve his hometown.
“This is where I call home, where I’ve made the majority of my friends. This is my community,” Chief Murrell said.
He was named acting chief after the previous police chief, Mark Gerbino, resigned late last year.
Chief Murrell has been in law enforcement since 2009 and employed with the Rincon Police Department since 2010.
