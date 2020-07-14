Tuesday: Feeling hotter than 100° during the afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and a bit muggy this morning, though not quite as much as yesterday morning. The forecast remains dry and partly cloudy through the morning commute.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 90s by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A few spots may reach 100° between 3 and 5 p.m. It’ll feel hotter than 105° in many places.
Only isolated showers and storms are expected to bubble up this afternoon, mainly between 2 and 7 p.m.
Today is a good day for the pool and beach. But, make sure you are staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen! A very gradual cooling trend continues into late-week. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The forecast remains mostly dry with only spotty rain in the forecast each day through the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
